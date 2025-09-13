What could have been a major setback in Hilda Baci’s Guinness World Record (GWR) attempt turned into a moment of triumph when a Guinness World Record representative tasted the jollof rice and described it as “delicious.”

The tasting took place in the early hours of Saturday, shortly after the weighing process of the enormous pot, which broke under pressure. The verdict reassured the crowd that despite the pot’s collapse, the quality of the food remained uncompromised.

Hilda Baci, who rose to international fame after her record-breaking cooking marathon in 2023, has continued to use her platform to promote African cuisine, particularly Nigeria’s iconic jollof rice. Her attempt at Eko Hotel and Suites has been described as both a cultural showcase and a statement of national pride.

For many Nigerians, the GWR representative’s declaration was symbolic, reinforcing not just the taste of the dish but also the spirit of excellence behind it. The moment was met with loud cheers, dancing, and renewed excitement at the venue.

With anticipation building, all eyes now turned to the official Guinness World Record’s confirmation, as Baci’s supporters hope Nigeria will once again make global culinary history.