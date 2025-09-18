Manchester City striker Erling Haaland bagged a record-breaking goal as Pep Guardiola’s side kicked off their Champions League campaign with a dominant 2-0 victory over 10-man Napoli, on Thursday.

Haaland became the quickest player in Champions League history to hit 50 goals in what was his 49th appearance in Europe’s elite competition when he cleverly headed home Phil Foden’s perfectly-placed flick in the 56th minute.

Jeremy Doku doubled City’s lead in the 65th when he turned quickly and darted past two defenders before slotting the ball through the legs of goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic from a tight angle.

Napoli were reduced to 10 men in the 21st minute when Captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo was shown a straight red card for his last-ditch tackle on Haaland.

That spoiled the return of former longtime City Captain Kevin De Bruyne, whose night was cut short after 25 minutes as Antonio Conte shuffled his team to adjust for the sending off.