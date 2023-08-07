Six7 Restaurant, the highly anticipated culinary gem, celebrated its grand opening yesterday, drawing food enthusiasts and culture aficionados to experience a captivating fusion of flavours.

Located in the heart of Abuja, Asokoro precisely, this restaurant promises an unforgettable adventure inspired by African and continental cuisines.

Led by a dynamic entrepreneur, Hadiza Ali Amodu, Six7 Restaurant comes alive as a culmination of her passion for food, cooking, and creating exceptional dining experiences. Having recently graduated with a degree in Human Physiology from the esteemed University of Bingham in Nasarawa State, Hadiza’s journey to culinary stardom is nothing short of inspiring.

The launch event was attended by esteemed guests, who gathered to celebrate the newest addition to Abuja’s vibrant culinary scene. Amidst a jubilant atmosphere, guests enjoyed a range of tasty dishes, carefully curated by Hadiza and her team.

“The opening of Six7 Restaurant is a dream come true,” exclaimed Hadiza Ali Amodu.

“I am incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support and encouragement from my family, friends, and the community. This journey would not have been possible without them,” she added.

The restaurant’s name, ‘Six7’, holds special significance for Hadiza, as it reflects both her birth date on May 5, 1999, and her position as the seventh child among nine siblings. Her love for cooking and dedication to delivering unparalleled dining experiences is evident in every aspect of Six7 Restaurant.

“Six7 Restaurant is a fast food restaurant inspired by African and continental cuisines located in asokoro Abuja. Six7 Restaurant also caters for events and offers daily food delivery services and food in bowls. Six7 Restaurant formerly known as sixfoods was a Ghost restaurant which started in October first 2020. It was a delivery and pick up setting which has now materialized into a full time restaurant,” she stated.

The menu at Six7 Restaurant presents a harmonious blend of African and continental delicacies. From hearty and soul-warming dishes like Banga Soup, Fisherman Soup, and Eforiro, to timeless classics like Jollof Rice, Fried Rice, even to continental dishes like Chinese rice, each plate is a masterpiece crafted with the finest locally-sourced ingredients.

“Before it came to life, I took my time for months doing research and visiting most restaurants in Abuja. I came up with different ideas and I designed every bit of the restaurant from the interior to exterior to the kitchen. Even the menu creation,” she added.

As the doors of Six7 Restaurant opened to the public for the first time yesterday, Hadiza’s vision for a culinary haven that celebrates cultural diversity and culinary artistry is now a reality. The overwhelming response from the guests at the launch event is a testament to the restaurant’s potential to become a culinary destination of choice for Abuja residents and visitors alike.