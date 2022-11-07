The National Executive Council (NEC) of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), is currently in a crucial meeting, a source has confirmed to LEADERSHIP.

The meeting, which started at about 12:50pm on Monday, was to deliberate on the next line of action following the half salaries received by members of the union for the month of August.

A member of NEC made this known, saying that, “The meeting just started.”

Recall that ASUU had on February 14, 2022 embarked on a strike action over unimplemented previous agreements between the Union and the government.

After a prolonged strike, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, after what he described as “failed negotiations” dragged the striking lecturers before the National Industrial Court.

The court, on September 21, ordered ASUU to call off the strike and resume duty with immediate effect.

ASUU had appealed the judgement but the Appeal Court also handed down a similar order, asking the striking lecturers to resume academic activities as declared in the earlier judgement and the strike was finally suspended on October 14, 2022.

During the strike, the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government vowed to sustain its No-Work, No-Pay policy in a bid to force the University teachers back to class.