Hallmark Health Services Limited (Hallmark HMO), has said it has provided heavily discounted Cervical Cancer Screening Kits for women, to mark this year’s edition of the International Women’s Day.

The company said, it embarked on the discounted rate in partnership with an organisation that has a network of pharmaceutical outlets.

According to Hallmark HMO, the kits, which are heavily discounted by as much as 80% off the usual price, were made available for female of associated companies and other clients during the week of the celebration while the offer remains open till later in March.

The International Women’s Day annual event sets out, in the usual manner, to celebrate women all around the world and make them aware that they have the same right as men in all aspects of life.

The theme for this year’s celebration was ‘DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality’ while advocating for embracing Equity in the use of technology by males and females.

The managing director/CEO of Hallmark HMO, Mrs.Oladotun Adeogun expressed her belief in equity and technological tools deployment.

She said: “we believe that a woman should be given equal opportunity to advance her career and should be supported by enabling systems and work tools that recognise the value she is bringing.”

She said the company embarked on the discounted cervical cancer screening as a CSR initiative to ensure that women are in the best state of health and the International Women’s Day Celebration presents a good opportunity to do that.

Hallmark HMO had embarked on commendable projects in recent times, including a Stakeholders’ Engagement which drew key participants from the health sector, and also the Annual Collaboration with the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) for donation of blood during the World Blood Donor days.