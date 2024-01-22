The Nigerian men’s handball team, nicknamed the Golden Arrows, soared to victory in their third match at the ongoing African Men’s Handball Cup of Nations, defeating Kenya 32-23 in a decisive display.

The win marks their first victory of the tournament after falling short in their previous encounters against Angola and Tanzania.

Determined to bounce back from their earlier setbacks, the Golden Arrows charged onto the court with renewed resolve. Their relentless pursuit paid off in the first half, where they established a commanding 16-9 lead over Kenya.

Maintaining their momentum, they continued to dominate the second half, ultimately securing a well-deserved 32-23 victory.

“It is unfortunate that they lost their previous games, but they also fought well in those games,” said Solomon Yola, the assistant coach for the Nigerian team.

“They played well and we can see the result.”

Prior to this triumph, the Golden Arrows faced tough challenges against Angola and Tanzania, falling 24-26 and 19-36 respectively. However, their performance against Kenya showcased their tenacity and unwavering spirit.

Competing in Group D alongside powerhouse Tunisia, Angola, and Kenya, the Golden Arrows now look toward their next match against the Republic of Congo on Tuesday at 7pm, an encounter which will determine their final placement in the tournament.

The 26th African Men’s Handball Nations Cup, which began on January 17 in Cairo, Egypt, continues to thrill audiences across the continent.

The tournament concludes on January 29, with anticipation building for the crowning of the ultimate champion.

NAN