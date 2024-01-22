The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that the average price of a 5kg cooking gas rose from N4,828.18 in November 2023 to N4,962.87 in December 2023, marking a 2.79% increase.

This is contained in the NBS “Cooking Gas Price Watch’’ for December 2023 released on Monday in Abuja.

On a year-on-year basis, there was an 8.70% increase from N4,565.56 in December 2022 to N4,962.87 in December 2023.

The state profile analysis revealed that Adamawa State had the highest average price for 5kg cooking gas at N5,725.33, followed by Jigawa at N5,686.88, and Lagos at N5,671.05. Ebonyi recorded the lowest price at N4,071.43, followed by Imo and Abia at N4,088.24 and N4,155.88, respectively.

In terms of zones, the North-East had the highest average retail price at N5,256.61 for 5kg cooking gas, followed by the North-West at N5,144.50. The South-East recorded the lowest average retail price at N4,155.59.

Additionally, the average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cooking gas increased by 3.18% on a month-on-month basis, from N11,155.15 in November 2023 to N11,510.16 in December 2023. On a year-on-year basis, there was a 12.31% increase from N10,248.97 in December 2022 to N11,510.16 in December 2023.

The state profile analysis for 12.5kg cooking gas reveals that Cross River had the highest average retail price at N13,572.22, followed by Edo at N13,265.63, and Delta at N13,041.67. Ebonyi recorded the lowest price at N10,142.86, followed by Imo and Anambra at N10,150.90 and N10,264.29, respectively.

In terms of zones, the South-South had the highest average retail price of N12,700.14 for 12.5kg cooking gas, followed by the North-Central at N11,585.89. The South-East recorded the lowest price at N10,632.14.

The NBS also reported an increase in the average retail price per litre of kerosene to N1,362.27 in December 2023, showing a 5.84% increase from the N1,287.10 recorded in November. On a year-on-year basis, there was a 23.33% increase from N1,104.61 in December 2022.

Abuja had the highest average price at N1,650.00 per litre of kerosene in December, followed by Ogun at N1,609.52 and Benue at N1,594.44. The lowest price was recorded in Kwara at N917.14, followed by Rivers at N969.70 and Nasarawa at N1,071.43.

The South-West had the highest average retail price per litre of kerosene at N1,455.21, followed by the North-West at N1,420.48. The South-East recorded the lowest average retail price per litre of kerosene at N1,264.49.

Finally, the average retail price per gallon of kerosene paid by consumers in December 2023 was N4,529.92, indicating a 1.17% decline from N4,583.44 recorded in November. On a year-on-year basis, there was a 20.69% increase from N3,753.38 in December 2022.

Bauchi had the highest average retail price at N5,600.00 per gallon of kerosene, followed by Lagos at N5,273.53 and Ekiti at N5,234.38. Delta recorded the lowest price at N3,234.29, followed by Bayelsa and Kaduna at N3,538.03 and N3,560.00, respectively. The North-East recorded the highest average price per gallon of kerosene at N5,077.08, followed by the South-West at N5,014.48. The South-South recorded the lowest average price per gallon of kerosene at N3,957.17.