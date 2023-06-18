Handball Premier League Season Gets New Kick-off Date

The much-awaited 2023 Nigeria Handball Premier League that was slated to start this month has been postponed.

The league was initially scheduled to commence on the 30th of June but has been shifted to the 1st of July.

The Secretary-General of Nigeria Handball Federation Almu Umar Lambu confirmed the postponement to the 1st -13th of July, 2023.

He further stated that the league was postponed due to some logistical reasons.

The venue remains the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium and the Indoor Sports Hall of the Etete Sports Complex in Benin City, Edo State.