Police Commission Tackles IGP Over Lopsided Posting Of CPs

Another clash is brewing between the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the Police Service Commission (PSC), over the lopsided posting of Commissioners of Police (CPs) to States of the Federation, which the Commission has condemned in strong terms.

PSG said the Nigeria Police Force should be guided by the principle of federal character in both recruitment (at all levels) and deployment of its personnel at management and tactical levels to ensure balance, equity and fairness in the system.

Spokesperson of the PSC, Ikechukwu Ani, said: “the Commission observed the disproportional distribution and lopsided deployment of Command Commissioners and noted that it has become extremely important that a fair representation of all geo-political zones is always reflected in these deployments to eschew and address the feeling and sense of marginalisation and injustice by certain zones of the country in the Nigeria Police Force.”