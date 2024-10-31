In commemoration of the 2024 Global Handwashing Day, Dettol, Nigeria’s leading hygiene brand, reaffirmed its commitment to promoting hand hygiene and advancing health practices nationwide.

In doing this, the brand said it was partnering with the federal government, The Wellbeing Foundation Africa, and two of its WASH Access Accelerator beneficiaries—Kiddies ‘n’ Brands and Alora Pads.

According to the UNICEF WASHNORM report, 23 per cent of Nigerians do not have access to basic water supply services, and only 10 per cent of the population have access to basic water, sanitation, and hygiene services combined.

Under this year’s theme, “Why Are Clean Hands Still Important?” Dettol has collaborated with the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, headed by minister Joseph Terlumun Utsev, to increase public education on the life-saving importance of hand hygiene.

Represented by permanent secretary of the ministry, Richard Pheelangwah, the minister reiterated the significance of hand hygiene in combating disease and its crucial role in promoting public health at the commemoration event in Abuja on October 15, 2024. He said, “As we reflect on the importance of Global Handwashing Day, we are reminded that hand hygiene is essential to preventing infectious diseases.”

Delivering the goodwill message, Cassandra Uzo-Ogbugh, Head of External Affairs and Partnerships, Reckitt Sub-Saharan Africa, said, “At Dettol, we believe clean hands are the first line of defence against preventable diseases and we believe that access to quality hygiene and health solutions should be a fundamental right for everyone and not a privilege for some. From inception in 2021 to date, through our Hygiene Quest Curriculum, we have reached over 300,000 individuals, including school children, community members, pregnant and lactating mothers in healthcare facilities. This achievement shows our firm commitment to not only educate but also provide the tools needed to promote a healthier Nigeria.”

The brand has also continued its partnership with the Wellbeing Foundation Africa (WBFA) through Dettol’s Hygiene Quest programme under its Clean Naija initiative to promote hygiene education across Lagos, Abuja, and Kwara states.