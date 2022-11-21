After four weeks of intense tasks by 19 housemates, Theophilla Effiong Hanson from Akwa Ibom State has emerged winner of the Season 3 of Teachers Naija Reality TV Show.

LEADERSHIP reports that the reality TV show, an initiative of Anub Media Limited, had its first season in 2019 where the winner, first and second runners-u, went home with N1.5million, N1million, and N500,000 cash prizes respectively.

In its second edition in 2021, the show winner was awarded a two-bedroom flat in Abuja and the sum of N2million cash prize while the first and the second runners-up got N1.5million and N1million respectively.

Hanson, who emerged winner of this year’s edition, themed, ‘The Smart Teacher’, was rewarded with N10million – N3million cash with N7million worth of prizes – while the first and second runners-up got N7million and N5million respectively.

She edged out two other finalists, Queen Etana Tunde and Adenike Ambrose, to clinch the coveted prize of this year’s edition.

Another housemate, Tunde, from Edo State, who emerged as the first runner-up got N7 million – N2million cash with N5 million worth of prizes – while Ambrose from Kogi State, who emerged as the second runner-up went away with N5million – 1.5million cash prize and N3.5 million worth of prizes.

The winner and runners-up got inducted into some educational international bodies, a trip to South Africa and many more.

28-year-old Hanson, who is a teacher from His Majesty International Schools, Ibaka Mbo LGA of Akwa Ibom, was elated upon announcement of her victory at the show’s grand finale on Sunday.

The convener of the show, Enuagwuna Ubaka, during the event, said that the essence of the show was to change the narrative of the teaching profession in Nigeria.

He explained that the reality show focuses on celebrating Nigerian teachers in view of their huge contributions to nation-building.

“Teachers train the future generation and they deserve to be recognised. If other shows give out a lot of money to their participants, I think teachers deserve more because they have more impact.

“We put the show together to bring back the lost glory of the Nigerian teachers, knowing well that the teaching profession has been bastardized in Nigeria and relegated to the background. The housemates who were selected randomly across the country, were prioritized based on their intellectual capabilities.

“Some of the selection criteria were that each teacher must be between 21 and 45 years old, must be registered with the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) and be actively teaching.

“The show was organized in collaboration with the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), the Federal Ministry of Education and NUT.

“The housemates were twenty in number but one opted out at the last minute on health grounds,” he stated.

At least 19 Nigerian teachers participated in the third edition of the reality TV show.