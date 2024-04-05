The chief executive officer (CEO) of Blake Resort, Uzochukwu Akunedozi, Wednesday, distributed 2,000 bags of rice and other food items to over 2,000 widows in Abuja.

The gesture was part of his annual program to celebrate his birthday anniversary with the less-privileged.

Akunedozi started the philanthropic gesture of bearing the burden of widows and alleviating the sufferings of their children in 2023 when he hosted over 200 widows and 100 of the fatherless were awarded full scholarship to mark his birthday.

The ceremony, held at the Blake premises and witnessed by family and friends, was the first time Akunedozi was publicly identifying with widows and he assured the women that he would sustain the initiative, noting that he would stand by them in situations as their son.

This year’s historic event confirmed the determination of the philanthropist to sustain the initiative as promised as uptill date, the children of the widows are also still enjoying the scholarship.

Addressing the widows, whom he called his mothers, Akunedozi again assured them of his support as their son at all times as earlier promised, stressing that all he needed from them was prayers for God’s supplies and sustainance.

“Like I earlier told you last year that you are part of me and that I share in your burdens, I cannot celebrate my birthday without you.

“I have decided to celebrate my birthday with you today again. Thank you for your prayers and blessings. That’s all I wanted from you. And I will not renege in my resolve to support you in every area of your needs God’s willing,” the philanthropist added.

Among items distributed to the widows included a bag of rice each, groundnut oil and other consumables.