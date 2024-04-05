In an unusual seismic event, New Jersey experienced a magnitude 4.7 earthquake on Friday morning, with its tremors reaching into New York City and the surrounding regions.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed that the earthquake originated seven kilometers northeast of Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, striking the area at approximately 10:20 AM local time.

Despite the uncommon nature of earthquakes on the East Coast, the tremors managed to rattle buildings without causing significant damage. Authorities have not reported any major structural harm following the incident, providing a sigh of relief to the residents of the affected areas.

Such seismic activities are considered rare in the Eastern United States, making Friday’s incident particularly notable. Emergency services remain on alert, and local officials are closely monitoring the situation for any potential aftershocks or hidden damages.

Residents and businesses in the impacted areas are encouraged to check their properties for any signs of damage and to report any concerns to local authorities.