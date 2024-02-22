A group, BAT Vanguard, has said the son of President Bola Tinubu, Seyi has done nothing wrong by calling for patience amongst Nigerians in the current harsh economic realities.

In a statement signed on its behalf by Hon. Sola Olofin and Jesutega Onokpasa, BAT Vanguard commended the president’s son for positively engaging his fellow countrymen and women while assuring them that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“Even as the son of the President of this country, the gentleman is still a bonafide and full fledged citizen of Nigeria and is right to be concerned for the good of his fellow citizens while encouraging them to be resilient and hopeful in the midst of a challenge that we will surely overcome.

“Seyi Tinubu has always displayed interest in the welfare of fellow Nigerians and regularly intervened to generously touch the lives of numerous Nigerians across this country.

“He equally regularly familiarises himself with the needs, priorities and concerns of the youths of this country even as he has always endeavoured to mobilize them for positive engagements in service to their fatherland. Without equivocation, we consider him a patriot and a young man we can all be proud of,’’ the statement reads.

According to the group, the problems Nigerians are presently facing started piling up a long time ago and that it is crystal clear to everyone that they cannot be solved overnight.

“We therefore call on our fellow Nigerians to be hopeful and to remain focused and committed to the progress of this country. President Bola Tinubu is strenuously working hard to ameliorate the condition of our citizens and lift them out of poverty.

“This is the Federal Republic of Nigeria; many things have happened to us in this country, they did not succeed in destroying us and we are still here. This one will not kill us,” it added.