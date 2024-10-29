The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has emphasised that authentic leadership involves difficult choices and resilience, reflecting on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic policies under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Speaking at a retreat for his ministry and heads of Paramilitary officials, he praised Tinubu as a progressive leader committed to improving life in Nigeria, asserting that backlash against his policies would not deter him.

Tunji-Ojo urged Nigerians to support Tinubu’s bold initiatives to tackle long-standing economic issues. He highlighted the importance of internal security as a foundation for investment and growth, calling on paramilitary agencies to align with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Tunji-Ojo emphasised Mr President’s commitment to implementing initiatives that promise a brighter future and urged Nigerians to be patient as positive outcomes are on the horizon.

He stated, “The federal interior ministry plays a crucial role in our internal security, which is vital for supporting the ongoing reforms under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Every small contribution from each of you matters as security is foundational to discussions about investment, tourism, and industrialisation. Without security, there can be no stabilisation of the capital markets or job creation. Essentially, productivity hinges on security.”

Tunji-Ojo stressed the importance of ministry personnel and staff aligning their priorities with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and focusing on effectively managing their reputation.

He pointed out that paramilitary agencies hold significant responsibilities within the nation’s security framework and urged them to adopt bold and ambitious planning.

“You all play a critical role in the national security architecture, so now is the time to be courageous and tenacious if we aim to elevate Nigeria to the next level,” he added.

Tunji-Ojo also called on the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to enhance its control over air, land, maritime, and other borders to prevent criminal invasions and the entry of persons of interest into the country.

While acknowledging the commendable reforms in the NIS passport section, Tunji-Ojo highlighted significant gaps in effectively manning borders across Nigeria’s territorial expanse.

In addition, the minister challenged the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to fulfil its mandate of protecting critical national infrastructures and assets (CNAI).

The minister noted ongoing reforms to enhance the Federal Fire Service (FFS) ‘s capabilities. He emphasised that the Ministry of Interior represents the face of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, asserting that security is fundamental to productivity and meaningful development.

“Leadership is like a pyramid; you cannot survive at the top without a solid base. My success as your minister depends on the success of all the paramilitary agencies under my watch. Your output is my input, and our appraisal rests on your hard work,” he remarked.

Tunji-Ojo also cautioned the leadership of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) against human rights violations. He stressed that correctional facilities should be places of hope rather than despair, stating, “Violation of inmates’ rights will not be tolerated. These facilities should offer a fresh start, not condemnation.”

To address the slow pace of reforms within some agencies, the minister proposed establishing a Paramilitary Academy to train personnel better and enhance productivity.

He asserted, “Our agencies should not be dumping grounds for frustrated job seekers. They should take pride in having well-equipped, trained, and knowledgeable officers among their peers.”