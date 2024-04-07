Yobe State Stakeholders Committee member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and zonal coordinator, North-East for Senator George Akume, Amb Aisami Maimato Tagali, has urged Nigerians to keep faith with the President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

He made the appeal in a press statement made available to LEADERSHIP Sunday in Damaturu, Yobe State.

According to him, the current economic hardship brought about by President Tinubu’s economic transformation is temporal and that Nigerians are going smile soon.

He urged Nigerians to use patience as their watch word. “All of us go to the same market to purchase items regardless of status, political or religious affiliations,” he said.

Aisami expressed confidence in the bold policy initiative and programmes of President Tinubu “in addressing the inherited socio-economic and security challenges facing the nation.”

Tagali said that, “It is my absolute belief and confidence that with respected people like Senator George Akume with the vast experience in governance, Bola will always remain to the advised and guided towards providing good and quality services to Nigerians.

“We hereby express our total support for President Tinubu and his hardworking team. God willing, prices of commodities and other items will soon stabilize.”