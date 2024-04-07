The importance of eating healthy cannot be over emphasised as good nutrition is an important part of leading a healthy lifestyle

Do You Know?

Wrapping banana units with foil extends its life span.

Wrapping fruits in paper bags fastens ripening of fruits

Discarding hot pepper seeds helps reduce the heat a bit and allow the pepper flavor to be appreciated

To keep sliced apples from browning, soak them in a mixture of cold water and salt.

Storing apples and bananas near each other makes the banana go soft much faster!

Peeling ginger with a metal spoon is easier than using knife.

Peeling boiled potatoes is easier than peeling raw ones.

Foating raw eggs are no more edible, as it has built up gas inside the shell.

Reheating pizza in a skillet over medium heat with couple drops of water prevents it from melting.

Serving hot dish with warm plates; and vice versa helps maintain flavour.

By making smart food choices, you can help protect yourself from health problems.