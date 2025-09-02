An adjunct professor of leadership and conflict at Harvard Kennedy School, Hugh O’Doherty, is impressed with Dakuku Peterside’s new book, “Leading in a Storm”.

Advertisement

O’Doherty, a former faculty member at the University of Maryland, described the book as an indispensable resource for leaders facing times of uncertainty and upheaval.

In his review on the book, O’Doherty described the book as more than a typical leadership volume, O’Doherty highlights its practical nature and timely relevance.

“This is not just another leadership book; it is a practical guide filled with applicable lessons for anyone striving to lead effectively amid uncertainty, volatility and complexity. ‘’Leading in a Storm’’ illuminates the critical skills we must develop to thrive in turbulent times,” he said.

The university don’s endorsement underscores the book’s potential to empower leaders in both corporate and public sectors with the tools to navigate and excel during challenging conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The book’s emphasis on adaptive leadership and resilience has resonated with experts who recognise the growing need for such guidance in today’s rapidly changing global environment.