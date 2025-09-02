Managing director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Dr. Kayode Opeifa, has reached out to the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) with an apology over a verbal assault on a journalist who was reporting on the aftermath of the recent Abuja-Kaduna train derailment.

At a press briefing yesterday in Abuja, Opeifa described his earlier outburst as “unkind” and made in the “heat of the moment,” expressing deep regret over the incident.

He pledged to mend ties with the media and prevent such occurrences.

Opeifa said, “I wish to offer my apology for the regrettable remarks I made, which were not only directed at a seasoned journalist but also reflected unfavourably on the NUJ FCT and NAWOJ. I take full responsibility, and I am sorry.”

The NRC boss extended his unreserved apology to Comrade Ladi Bala, the immediate past national chairperson of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) and a staff member of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), whom he had publicly insulted.

He also apologised to the management of NTA, NAWOJ, the NUJ FCT Council, editors and civil society actors in the media space.

Opeifa stressed the critical role of journalists in public service and transparency and pledged that his administration remains committed to fostering a respectful and collaborative relationship with the media.

“I am a friend of the media and a proud HeForShe champion. We have begun taking internal steps within the NRC to ensure that such regrettable incidents do not recur,” he stated.

The MD acknowledged that the August 27 train derailment near Asham Town, Kaduna State, which prompted the confrontation, was a difficult moment.

He revealed that 618 passengers were on board the ill-fated train, seven coaches and the locomotive were destroyed and 20 passengers sustained injuries, seven of them seriously.

The altercation that followed the derailment saw Opeifa verbally attacking Bala during her live coverage, calling her “stupid” and “useless,” questioning her professionalism and allegedly instructing security personnel to remove her from the scene.

The incident sparked an outrage among media professionals, with the NUJ FCT Council condemning the MD’s behaviour and demanding a public apology.

Reaffirming the union’s stance, NUJ FCT Council chairperson, Comrade Grace Ike, said at the briefing: “We will continue to fight for our rights and for freedom, and we will not relent in fighting against journalists’ harassment.

“In NUJ FCT, we have zero tolerance for intimidation. An injury to one is an injury to all. From this unfortunate incident, we hope others will learn not to see journalists as enemies but as partners. We won’t take it lightly going forward. I appreciate everyone for standing in solidarity for one of our own.”