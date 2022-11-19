Hauwei technology company has urged ports in Africa to embrace digital transformation and adoption of smart systems.

In a statement made available to LEADERSHIP, the company said, digitising the African port system would keep the supply chain smooth while the ports will benefit enormously from adoption of technology and digital transformation.

The statement added that, digitising the continent’s ports system was a logical solution to meeting the increased demand for freight transport volumes.

“Digitisation of Africa’s ports is a logical solution to meet the increasing demand of increased freight transport volumes and as well enhance Africa’s trade efficiency, investment attraction, and bring about huge economic and social development.

“Only few of the ports in Africa operate optimally due to lack of a fully integrated rail and road system which enables all of the operational elements to speak to each other, and for freight and logistics companies to monitor the progress of their goods,” the firm pointed out.

The statement stressed that, fully-connected road, rail, air and port models would position African port operations at the forefront of smart, safe and environmentally-sound hubs for export and import of goods on which the continent rested.

The statement quoted the vice president, Huawei Southern Africa region, Yang Chen, to have said, the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement was another important reason to increase port efficiencies and raise the regional trade while improving port operations through a digital transformation that would further enable Africa to integrate into global markets.

To him, “with 38 of its 54 states being coastal or island states, it is no surprise that Africa is home to over 100 port facilities, including massive terminals in Durban, Port Elizabeth and Cape Town in the south, and Mombasa and Dar es Salaam in the east, and Lagos in the west. 90 per cent of Africa’s imports and exports travel by sea.