The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) said it has commenced the enrollment of 10,000 people into health insurance in Rivers West senatorial district of Rivers state.

In a statement made available by the acting director, Media and PR, HNIA, Emmanuel Ononokpono, the flag-off of the enrollment under the “Bringing Healthcare Home” initiative, sponsored by the chairman of the Senate Committee on Health, Senator Ipalibo Banigo, held at Ahoada East, Rivers State.

Speaking at the occasion, the director-general of NHIA,, Dr Kelechi Ohiri, observed the importance of health insurance as a potent vehicle for tackling health poverty, noting that providing access to quality and affordable health care addresses social inequality.

“Three things that can deprive you of your dignity: one: extreme poverty, because it deprives you of your means of livelihood, the second is lack of education because it takes away your agency as a human being, the third which is the most serious is ill health. Not only because it takes away your health, it also takes away your dignity and your humanity”, Dr Ohiri stated.

Highlighting various efforts made to expand coverage, the DG noted that it is unacceptable that 70 percent of Nigerians spend out-of-pocket on their healthcare.

On the mandate of the authority, Dr Ohiri summed up efforts made since taking office to include: expanding coverage to as many people, ensuring the inclusion of the vulnerable, poor and elderly and improving quality of care.

Also speaking at the occasion, Senator Banigo noted that facilitating health insurance for her constituents was an effort dear to her heart, stressing that bringing healthcare to the people is an initiative to which she is wholly committed.

According to the statement, over thirty beneficiaries were presented with their health insurance identity cards at the ceremony.

Enrollees of the programme are drawn from the eight local governments in the Rivers West senatorial district of the state, the statement added.