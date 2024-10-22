Advertisement

Rouche Diagnostic has committed N30m to a free screening exercise for hypertension and diabetes patients across Abia State scheduled for flag-off next Monday.

The state’s commissioner for information, Okey Kanu stated this while briefing the media on the outcome of this week’s executive committee meeting in Umuahia, the capital.

He appealed to the patients to take advantage of the exercise to “benefit from one of the many steps the Alex Otti administration has initiated to prioritize health and wellness.

The commissioner used the forum to announced that the state is free from any new cases of cholera, diphtheria, Lasser fever, and M-Pox.

“As at date, the state is free from any new cases of Cholera, Lassa fever, Diphtheria and M-Pox,” he noted, adding that despite the record, the state had not dropped its guard

“This speaks to the fact that the ministry of health is alive to its duties and working round the clock to ensure that the residents enjoy good health and healthy living”.