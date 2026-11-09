The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has backed the Institute of Chartered Chemists of Nigeria (ICCON) in the push for a lead-free chemical industry, citing lead exposure risks to children and vulnerable groups.

The support was declared at ICCON’s 21st Mandatory Continuing Professional Development (MCPD) workshop, induction and fellowship investiture held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Hall, Federal Ministry of Justice Headquarters, Maitama, Abuja, where Mr. S.O. Fatai Director,Chemical Management, represented the Honourable Minister of State for Health, Dr. Iziaq Adekunle Salako.

Delivering the minister’s remarks, Fatai said the workshop theme—Towards a Lead-Free Chemical Industry in Nigeria: Advancing Safer Chemistry, Sustainable Alternatives and Regulatory Compliance—was “particularly timely and relevant to our national public health and environmental priorities.” He added: “Lead exposure remains a significant public health concern, particularly because of its harmful effects on human health, especially among children and other vulnerable populations,” urging ICCON members to continue providing “the technical leadership and professional expertise required to advance a safer and more sustainable chemical industry in Nigeria.”

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Daju Kachollom, also reaffirmed the ministry’s support for ICCON’s safer-chemistry agenda. Represented by Dr. Olufowobi-Yusuf Ademola, Director of Food and Drug Services, she said: “Over the years, the Institute has played a vital role in ensuring that chemical sciences and chemical practice contribute very fully to national development, public health, industrial growth, and environmental sustainability.”

Kachollom said training programmes such as the MCPD series offer chemists the opportunity to learn new things and keep abreast of emerging trends and ethical standards within the chemical profession. She described the induction and fellowship investiture as “one of the highest honours that the Institute can bestow upon its members,” recognising professionals who have distinguished themselves through professional conduct and dedicated service to the nation.

Fatai congratulated those being inducted and elevated to Fellowship, reminding them that their new status “comes with greater responsibilities to uphold professional integrity, demonstrate excellence and contribute meaningfully to national development.” He reassured ICCON of the ministry’s continued collaboration towards safeguarding public health and ensuring sound chemicals management, before formally declaring the 21st MCPD workshop open on behalf of the Honourable Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Acting Registrar/CEO of ICCON, Chemist Idongeist Reuben Akwaowo, said the gathering represented “our collective commitment to professional excellence, responsible chemical practice, public health protection and the advancement of chemistry as an instrument of national development.” He warned that “lead exposure remains a serious public health concern, particularly for children and other vulnerable populations,” adding that chemists, researchers, regulators, manufacturers and chemical handlers have “a shared responsibility to promote safer alternatives, responsible chemical management, environmentally sustainable industrial practices and strict adherence to established standards.”