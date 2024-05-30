Ad

CRANIUM Integrated Solutions Ltd, a complete hospital information management system designed to manage all aspects of a hospital operation, has tasked the federal government on digitization of hospitals, to ease the stress of patient healthcare delivery in the country. This is even as the firm has posited that hospitals operating manually would go into extinction.

The co-founder of Cranium Integrated Solutions Ltd, Dr Kunle Adesida, who made the call at a press conference in Abuja, said the adoption of digital health is low globally but proper sensitisation of the benefits would ease the challenge of acceptability.

Adesida said CRANIUM Integrated Solutions Ltd. has introduced Electronic Health Record (EHR) system that eases the stress of patient healthcare delivery in the country, adding that the all encompassing local content System would address the health needs even to the underserved areas making universal health coverage a reality.

He said that even with the issue of low and unstable internet penetration at the digitally under- served areas, CraniumEHR would deliver health with their integrated wearables and point of care mobile devices. According to him, it is a local content and it is 100 per cent customizable, to the desire and requirements of the nation’s health facilities and gives them full ownership of their data.

The COVID-19 pandemic heightened the need for digitalization and again, many people started seeing the need to go digital. we have been in this space since 2005. It took us so many years to put this product together because we needed to ensure that we put in the real case scenario on ground in the country and also factor in Worldwide Medical and Administrative Acceptable standards across all Patient Contact Points with inputs of all medical profession represented in the design. Cranium has different levels of deployment for healthcare facilities across Nigeria, from primary health care centres, private hospitals, secondary and tertiary institutions,” he said.

Adesida said so much effort was put into the system to ensure the entire patient workflow in any hospital is seamless, adding that with the system, a patient’s vitals could be monitored from the comfort of their homes with their customized POCT devices and AI driven inclusion.

He said the local content system had also made it very possible for hospitals to customize to their desires, it helped them have full access privileges to the database locally hosted on the hospital‘s Local Area Network and Mirrored on secured cloud servers owned by Cranium and Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) compliant.

According to him, Cranium is leveraging on blockchain and Artificial intelligence that enables patients access health care and data in any locations or hospital the patient walks into with the newly added Patient Biometric cards.