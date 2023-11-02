Ajoni local council development area (LCDA) of Ekiti State has expressed its resolve to develop healthy and productive children in the area and the state at large.

Its chairman, Prince Michael Ogungbemi, said the council is in partnership with an international body to achieve the aim.

He also said the council has put in place a local security outfit to tackle cases of kidnapping and other criminal activities across the 10 communities under its jurisdiction.

Ogungbemi spoke in Ado Ekiti when he featured on a programme organised by the Information Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ekiti State.

He said, “We are in partnership with the Bountiful children foundation, which has provided free screening to malnourished children in Ekiti state .

“They have helped screen our children within the 1000 days of life as they have as their target. Over 400 children were screened and pregnant mothers in the LCDA with results taken to the World Health Organisation.

Out of the number, about 300 were identified to be malnourished and given a rich nutritional food supplement for the period of six months, the first phase was concluded in June, the second phase will begin in October and will run for six months.

“The nutrition food supplement will help the child brain formation and make them healthy too. It is the first of its kind in Ekiti state (six months to three years old children) are given this free food supplement to help reduce child mobility and child brain being at risk. We want to have and develop healthy babies that will be useful and productive for themselves, families and their communities in life.”