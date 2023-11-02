Lagos State House of Assembly has condemned the burning of the Rivers State legislative chamber by yet-to-be identified persons and asked the inspector-general of police (IGP) to ensure restoration of peace in the hallowed chamber.

While condemning the alleged interference of the executive arm of government in the affairs of the state legislature, the House posited that the constitution guarantees the independence of the legislature.

Members of the House also enjoined governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, to adhere to the constitution by not meddling in the affairs of the House adding that the Senate and the House of Representatives must rise up to the crisis.

Raising the issue under “Matter of Urgent Public Importance”, Hon. Desmond Elliot, representating Surulere 1, said the attack was on the sanctity of the parliament, which is crucial to democracy.

“How was a new speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly elected? If due process was not followed, we have to condemn it.

“The crisis in Rivers did not emanate from the House of Assembly, so why should it be burnt or closed down?” he asked.

The deputy majority leader Richard Kasunmu said reports had it that the governor stormed the House just as he wondered how the new speaker emerged from a faction of just eight members.

While noting that the Assembly had always led by example, he expressed worry over the safety of the mace, which he described as the symbol of authority.

Condemning the act, Hon. Adewale Temitope said it was disturbing how eight members could elect a Speaker.

The deputy speaker Mojisola Lasbat Meranda, who presided at the sitting, described the situation in Rivers as sad and heartbreaking.