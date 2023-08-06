MARK 10:49-52; 1 THESSALONIANS 4:3-7; ACTS 2:39 Mark 10:49

. It is not easy to focus on two things at the same time.

If you are seeking money, position, dust and ashes, the things of the world and your minds and hearts are distracted, it will be difficult to seek God as we ought to. It is necessary to remove your mind from your wicked ways and turn fully to God. You cannot disobey, disregard God and expect Him to answer your prayers. As you do what is humanly possible by repenting and giving up all He wants you to, He will hear you. Humble yourself, do away with all He does not want in your life and your prayer will be answered.

Discouragement comes to us from time to time, but the best thing to do is whenever you are discouraged, lock up yourself and refrain your lips so that you don’t say things that will bring bigger problem to you. Don’t always ask for death when you are going through difficult times. Other people have gone through same things and they got through. Discouragement makes you to tell lies on God. The children of Israel said they would die of hunger and thirst in the wilderness, whereas, there was Manna for them to eat everyday. Discouragement makes it that you don’t see what God has done for you. You sleep and wake up, you are alive and pursuing something, that’s by God’s power.

The children of Israel said they hated Manna which was the meal provided by God. They complained bitterly, therefore, calamity befell them. A brazen serpent had to be lifted for them to look upon and not to perish. Christ has made provisions for you, and you will not perish. He will give everyone eternal life which is happy, joyful, and purposeful life.

The Power to Forgive and Heal

(Matthew 9:6-8; Mark 2:9-12; Acts 5:30-31; 10:38; Colossians 1:12-14)

Jesus has power to forgive, He is the same yesterday, and today, and forever. He sees everyone and has the power to forgive because God approves of Him. He gives genuine, not superficial, make-believe repentance, and follows up with forgiveness. God anointed Him by the Holy Ghost and power, and He went about, doing good, healing all who were oppressed because God was with Him.

The Partakers of His Forgiveness and Healing

(Psalm 103:1-5; Proverbs 28:13; Job 33:26-30; James 5:14-20)

You don’t get healed by grumbling and complaining. You don’t begrudge God on challenges which the devil brought upon you. God did not bring any problem on you, but the devil is behind every evil occurrence. All you need to do is to ask Him in humility and lowliness. God forgives all iniquities and heals all diseases. Nothing will cut your life short, until you finish all that God has ordained for you, you will still be here, safe and healthy. He satisfies your life with good things. Good, appropriate foods, not the one that will give you sicknesses – diabetes, high blood pressure, etc. Alcohol and tobacco are bad and do the body no good. Eat foods that will renew your life like the eagle’s. Don’t consume things that will work against your health.

Know for sure that whenever any man of God stands to pray for the church, he is praying a prayer of faith which God will hear and honour.

THE ASCERTAINED CALL TO THE FREEDOM IN HOLINESS

God loves you in particular and He calls you to fredom in holiness. Bondage, persecution hinders holiness if you allow it. When you are focused on the wrong things and people, you will never be holy. But when there is no blockage or hindrance and you are focused on Christ, it will be easy for you to be holy. Some people say they have been in the church for 20, 30 years but they don’t know how to have holiness. Today, you will have it. It is God who calls you who will do it. It is not by your power, you would have tried several times and failed. But when you come to God, He will make it possible to be at peace with all men and you will not be getting angry or backbite. You will no longer burn with the fire of anger because He gives you the freedom of holiness.

Jesus said, “If you continue in my word”. What I learned in school many years ago I might have forgotten because I didn’t continue reading and learning about it. You must continue in the truth of the word of God. You have been saved 30 years ago, if you don’t continue in the word of Christ, you won’t be as fervent and holy as you used to be, even people around you will see it and say you are not what you used to be. You will forget the truth you don’t keep.

The Promise of Freedom and Holiness

(John 8:31-32,36; Luke 1:72-75; Ezekiel 36:25-27; Romans 8:2-4)

Being delivered from the hands of the enemies does not mean that they are dead. If you move away to a far country, away from the vicinity of the one who wants to fight with you, he will not be able to fight with you anymore because he can’t see you. God has translated us to the Kingdom of His dear Son, the enemies are still there, but cannot do anything to us.

Fear comes to the heart when someone threatens to deal with you, but when you move to another place, you won’t see his angry face anymore, you will now see better, happy and loving people and all your fears will be gone. I invite you to come to the presence of Christ and look away, block your ears to angry threats and come to the side of gentle, loving Christ.

Power for Freedom with Holiness

(Romans 6:6,18,22; Galatians 5:1,13,19-24; 1 Thessalonians 3:12-13; Isaiah 40:28-31)

Christ gives power to the faint. Many years ago, I used to watch the boxers, and at a point, one will get tired and be fainting. The referee has to come between them so that one will not kill the other. This is how it is in the world. If you have been fighting against sin by yourself, the Lord will come and give you fresh power and anointing, all the weakness and fainting will go as the Lord will give you the needed energy. You have strength and ability while others are fainting. You will wait on the Lord in prayer and not go until you are filled with power. All fainting, fretting and weakness will go away.

Partakers of Freedom Through Holiness

(2 Peter 1:3-4: 1 Peter 2:9,21-25; 1 Thessalonians 4:3-7; 5:22-24)

The Lord has provided all that you need for holiness by His divine power, not according to your human ability. He gave you all things that pertain to life and godliness but you have to take advantage of the provision. If you asked for a cup of cold water, and it was brought and put beside you, but you didn’t take note, you won’t be able to drink it until you see it. All provisions for your holiness have been made for you, so take advantage of them.

You must run from every appearance of evil. This is the part you need to play. When you are saved, you must abstain from sin, iniquity and transgressions. For example, you are appointed to teach a young lady so she could pass her papers. As the days go by, you become infatuated with her, though you didn’t do anything yet. Now, you begin to lock the door. That is very wrong, and an appearance of evil, such action brings suspicion towards you from her parents.

In the office, you hid someone’s file, are you looking for bribe before bringing it out? You still sit with friends who drink beer, so, in order to prove that you are also a man, you take a bottle, pour some in a glass, keep it as a show, even though you are not drinking it. That is an appearance of evil. The God of peace sanctify you wholy and you will be preserved till the end. God is faithful and will do it.

THE ADCENDING CALL TO HIS FULLNESS FROM HEAVEN. John 10:10,16

That is, God called us before and He is upgrading the call to take us to a higher place than we ever have been.

The devil is a destroyer that does not discriminate, he goes about looking for whom he will devour, why will you carry yourself to his servants: herbalists, false prophets and all who are thirsty of blood? Remove yourself from such people because Jesus has come to give you life.

The Promise of the Fullness of the Holy Ghost

(Acts 2:38-39; Matthew 3:11-12; Luke 1:15-17; 1 Corinthians 1,20-21)

We have the promise and we do the prayer and we become possessors of power and fullness of the Holy Ghost. Don’t stop asking the Lord because He will give it to you. Provision for the infilling of the Holy Ghost is available for all, you only need to go and claim it.

Power through the Fullness of the Holy Ghost

(Acts 1:8; 4:31,33; 6:3-5,8; 1 Thessalonians 1:5-10)

Seek that the Lord baptizes you with the power of the Holy Ghost. It goes beyond your body shaking, you will receive power to speak confidently, preach effectively, heal the sick, deliver the oppressed, and reproduce the miracles of Christ. You shall witness for Christ round the world. I pray that the power comes upon all sanctified children of God today.

Partakers of the Fullness of the Holy Ghost

(John 7:37-39; John 14:16-17,26; Acts 5:29-32; 7:55-56)

Jesus says anyone who thirsts for the power of the Holy Spirit should leave everything he is doing and come to drink out of the well of salvation, and power of the Holy Spirit. At the time He said this, He was not yet glorified, but now, He is, and is sitting on the right hand of God the Father, all we need to do is to thirst and ask, and we will be filled to overflowing.

Don’t pay attention to any strange voice or personality, a stranger in the meeting but on Christ who gave His life to you. Block them away from your sight and mind because Christ is giving you the nature of heaven so that you will receive all that He has provided for you in abundance – salvation, healing, deliverance.

Let all strange voices be silent before you, and all strange sights be taken away, so that you are alone with Jesus, and there is nothing between you and God and with all your heart and mind you ask for what He has in stock for you. With nothing between you and the Lord, everything you need will be given to you in abundance.

Rise and talk to the Lord with all your heart, mind and soul. Don’t listen to any strange or extraneous voice, and don’t see any strange sight, what God has promised to do in your life He will do.