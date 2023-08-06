Text

PROPHETIC PRAYER

I see somebody here tonight: the angel that will empower you for success shall resume duty! in the name of Jesus.

This is what we call”power to succeed.”

Success that is achieved is not only achieved by a dint of hard work or by natural means, you need a spiritually backed success.

There are plenty of highly talented men who are complete failures. There are plenty of intelligent people who are complete failures.

So you need divine assistance and empowerment. David was a bundle of success, and he had great achievements. He was anointed and empowered by God to rule and prevail over the enemy. He has a great name in Israel.

Moses was a stammerer who ran away from Pharaoh because he wanted to kill him. However, when God met him by the burning bush in the desert, He empowered him, and Moses became like a god to Pharaoh. And with that rod in the hand of Moses, he wrested the kingdom of Israel out of the hands of Pharaoh.

PROPHETIC PRAYER

You shall be a God to your Pharaoh, in the name of Jesus.

Paul, the apostle, was somebody who persecuted the saints. He, too, was later saved and empowered to save the Gentiles.

Eventually, he finished well and wrote more than half of the books in the New Testament, and he attributed his success to empowerment from God.

PROPHETIC PRAYER

I pray that the Almighty will empower you, in the name of Jesus.

What are the different ways of empowerment to success?

We have 10 of them.

Through walking with God. Associating with God will make you successful in life. God is the primary source of light, power, and greatness needed to succeed.

The Bible says,In him was life; and the life was the light of men.”When you walk with God, you cannot fail. You cannot be unsuccessful, for God will lead you to the place of greatness, victory, and breakthrough.

The trouble is that we walk with God haphazardly. Some people only pray very well when they are happy. When they get depressed, they do not pray at all; they forget about prayer.

That time that you went on holiday in prayer school, the enemy used it to run faster into your life.

Through the word of God.

The word of God is the light that lightens our way. It is the lamp that gives light in darkness.

The Bible says,”For the word of God is quick, powerful, and sharper than any two-edged sword.. When you practise and believe that word of God, you will have good success.

Through righteousness.

Proverbs 14:34 (KJV) says: “Righteousness exalteth a nation: but sin is a reproach to any people.”

Righteousness will facilitate your greatness, whereas sin will lead to failure and ridicule.

So, if you want to succeed in life, you must live a righteous life. Righteousness is a defence, and it has a voice that speaks on your behalf to defend you, but sin opens a door of destruction into people’s lives.

Judas Iscariot would have fulfilled his prophetic and apostolic destiny, but he was destroyed by sin because of 30 pieces of silver.

Through the baptism of the Holy Ghost and by receiving spiritual gifts; _Every believer should seek to be baptized by the Holy Ghost. Every believer should seek spiritual gifts. Through violent faith;

The Bible says,”For he that cometh to God must believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him.

When you seek God, you must believe that He is, and that He is a rewarder of them that diligently seek Him. The Bible says_ *”If you believe, all things are possible.”

Through prayer;

You can pray yourself into relevance. You can pray yourself into focus.

Through prayer:

you can subdue the power that wants to subdue your success;

you can be empowered to win the battles of life;

You can get wealth;

You can be a strong professional;

you can receive the power to live for God;

There is no kind of miracle that prayer has not done before.

Through the intervention of Ministering spirits;

Angels of God are called_ Ministering Spirits.”They are sent forth to minister to the saints of God. They have assisted many believers to be successful.

Even Jesus our master at a stage received angelic assistance;

-An angelic assistance released Peter from jail; &

An angelic assistance helped king Hezekiah to defeat the Assyrians.

At all times, we need the supernatural assistance of ministering spirits.

Through visions, revelations, and divine ideas;

You need to have your Joseph’s dream;

You need to have a revelation on what to do;

You need information from heaven that will make you shine;

You need information from heaven that will make you overtake those who have gone before you.

Many people have been assisted to become great people by divine revelation.

The Bible said,”Thus saith the Lord, thy redeemer, the Holy One of Israel,’ I am the LORD thy God, which teacheth thee to profit, which leadeth thee by the way that thou shouldest go.’(Isaiah 48:17)

Through diligence and hard work; &_

The Bible said in Proverbs 22:29 (KJV): Seest thou a man diligent in his business? He shall stand before kings; he shall not stand before mean men.”_ You can be empowered by that.

Lastly, you can be empowered through brokenness.

When you are completely broken, you become a member of the council of heaven. God makes you a favourite person, and He will talk to you.

Then what is written in Amos 3:7 happens:_”Surely the Lord GOD will do nothing, but he revealeth his secret unto his servants the prophets.”That happens when you are completely broken.

PRAYER POINTS

Before Message

Where is the Lord God of Elijah? Arise, do what will make people rejoice with me this year! in the name of Jesus;

I reject every breakthrough miscarriage! in the name of Jesus;

My Father, close every mouth laughing at my destiny, in the name of Jesus;

Stubborn enemies of my destiny, die in shame, in the name of Jesus;

(Raise up your two hands)

This year, my hands shall not go down, in the name of Jesus.

After Message

1 My Father, empower me to succeed! in the name of Jesus;

If I have fallen, I bounce back seven times, in the name of Jesus;

O heavens, baptize my destiny with success, in the name of Jesus;

Before I leave this place, my glory killers shall die, in the name of Jesus;

Eaters of flesh, drinkers of blood, I am not your candidate, die, in the name of Jesus;

By your name, JAH, open my way, in the name of Jesus;

The battle, the yoke of_ *”almost there in my life, die, in the name of Jesus.

God bless you and your family, in Jesus name, amen

Shalom Aleichem