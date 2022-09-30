A torrential rainfall that lasted from Thursday night to Friday in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, has claimed the life of one woman.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the flood claimed the life of the victim at Onijo compound, Pakata area, Ilorin.

Four children also sustained injuries when the wall of a building caved in at Kankatu, Okelele area of Ilorin.

The victims, who were treated at Fatima Hospital, Alagbado, Okelele, Ilorin, have, however, been discharged.

Two bridges along Kulende Harmony Estate and Akerebiata area and another one between Medina and Technical area, Oloje; both in Ilorin reportedly collapsed as a result of the heavy downpour.

The flood also destroyed some houses and washed away fish farms and ponds in many areas of the town.

Kwara State government which confirmed the death of the woman at Pakata area, said that a wall fell on the woman during the rain and she died.

The state government in a statement jointly signed by the Commissioner for Environment, Mrs Remilekun Banigbe, and Commisssioner for Works, Engr. Rotimi Iliasu, sympathised with the residents of Ilorin whose houses were flooded as a result of the downpour.

“The government specifically commiserated with residents of Pakata area in Ilorin West Local Government where a mud house caved in, killing a woman in the process. We beseech Almighty God to grant the dead eternal rest and comfort the family. It was indeed an unfortunate incident

“Different teams of experts and administrators from the Ministries of Environment; Works and Transports have visited the various areas that were flooded. While government is already taking steps to attend to the Akerebiata bridge that partially caved in as a result of the downpour, we appeal to citizens to desist from indiscriminate dump of refuse in drainages and all waterways. Similarly, some people who had long built houses on waterways are another major reason this is happening.

“Apart from the obvious increase in rainfalls nationwide owing to climate change, incessant dump of waste in our drainage remains a major reason for the flooding, as refuse continues to block free flow of water. No matter how many drainage the government constructs and the number of times such drainages are desilted, continuous indiscriminate of refuse will always subject everyone to avoidable losses, hardship and embarrassment as we have seen over time.

“The government, meanwhile, urges residents of Akerebiata and all other road users to make use of the alternative route of Gambari-Sobi Road pending when the repair works on the bridge will be completed. The government regrets the inconveniences this might cause everyone.

“Once again, the government commiserates with the family of the woman who died in Pakata when the house collapsed in the aftermath of the downpour,” the statement added.

The rain, which started on Thursday night lasted for almost 10 hours non-stop, and made some rivers that passed through the town to overrun their banks and took over major roads and causing traffic gridlock.

Some of the areas affected included Okelele, Amilengbe, Isale Koko, Harmony/ Akerebiata, Asa Dam, Òdòta, Surulere, Baboko, Airport area, Warrah Oja, Sawmill, Kuntu, Oloje, Sango, Isale Aluko and Offa Gararage/Olulande.