Heirs Insurance Group has released its new web drama titled ‘The Underwriters’ on its YouTube channel—the first insurance-themed web series in Africa.

Unveiled in time for the holidays, the web series is part of the Group’s ‘Unwrapping Smiles’ campaign aimed at elevating the holiday experience for many. In addition, the project aligns with the Group’s goal of demystifying and simplifying insurance.

A unique slant for a web series, ‘The Underwriters’ challenges common misconceptions about insurance while driving insurance literacy. Set in an urban corporate environment, the film tells the story of a couple fighting to keep their relationship relevant while handling cases in an insurance company.

This initiative marks a significant stride in both African entertainment and the insurance sector, shedding light on the pivotal role insurance plays in safeguarding human lives.

The series explores relatable cases in each episode, promising a balance of entertainment and education.

This project, the first of its kind across Africa, stands as a testament to Heirs Insurance Group’s unwavering dedication to transforming the insurance landscape through literacy, advocacy, and innovation.

Speaking on this development, the chief marketing officer, Heirs Insurance Group, Ifesinachi Okpagu expressed that, “We have always known that insurance acceptability requires a different approach. We need bold initiatives such as ‘The Underwriters’ film series, which can pass across the urgent and bold message that everyone needs insurance. At Heirs Insurance Group, we will continue to keep our promise to make insurance simple, and we hope that this project will not only engage a wide audience but empower people to succeed.”

Episodes of ‘The Underwriters’ web-series will be released weekly on the group’s YouTube channel, Heirs Insurance TV.

Heirs Insurance Group is the insurance subsidiary of Heirs Holdings, the leading pan-African investment company, with investments across 24 countries and four continents.