Twenty-eight people have lost their lives to hepatitis in Ekye development area in Doma local government area of Nasarawa State.

According to the member representing Doma South constituency in the State House of Assembly, Hon Musa Abubakar, the deaths occurred between October 2023 and February 2024.

The development necessitated the call by the State House of Assembly on Governor Abdullahi Sule to declare a state of emergency in tackling the menace and other health issues in the state.

Abubakar in a motion of urgent public importance presented before the Assembly, described the outbreak of hepatitis and the death toll as alarming.

“Mr Speaker and my colleagues, there is a serious health problem in my constituency as 28 people have been reportedly killed as a result of hepatitis outbreak from October last year to date. Hepatitis is killing my people and something needs to be done to curtail the disease in the area.

“I beg that the government should tackle this problem, we should come up with a strong committee to address this issue. Go to rural areas and see, our health facilities are in bad shape,” he said.

Hon Muhammad Oyanki, PDP, Doma North; Daniel Ogazi, APC, Kokona East; Ibrahim Peter Akwe, PDP, Obi 1; Solomon Akwashiki, SDP, Lafia Central; and Hon Larry Ven Bawa, APC, Akwanga North called for urgent action towards ending the menace.

Speaking on the matter, the speaker, Daniel Jatau, described the situation as unfortunate and sad. He said the death of 28 people as a result of the outbreak of the disease was a matter of urgent concern to both the government and the people of the state.

“We have two resolutions to the effects that His Excellency, Gov. Abdullahi Sule is hereby directed to ask the Ministry of Health to move their experts to the affected communities to ascertain the situation and do the needful.

“Secondly, the state government should declare a state of emergency on hepatitis and other deadly diseases in the state,” he said.

He sympathised with the people of Doma South constituency and the families over the death of their loved ones and prayed God to grant the deceased eternal rest.

ADVERTISEMENT

He directed the clerk of the House to communicate the House resolutions to Governor Abdullahi Sule for necessary action.