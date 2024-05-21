President Bola Tinubu and 36 states governors have been charged to initiate a programme to encourage massive herbal tea cultivation and production across the country.

The founder and Chief Executive Officer, Centre for Herbal Medicine and Centre for Psychic and Healing Administration (CPHA), Awka, Anambra State, Dr. Flora Ilonzo made the call in her message to mark this year’s World Tea Day, held on Tuesday.

The United Nations at her December 21, 2019 resolution set aside May 21 of every year as Tea Day celebration to create awareness and fostering collective actions towards sustainable production and consumption of tea with a view to fighting hunger and poverty.

Ilonzo stated that investing in herbal tea productions would help the country to diversify her economy, as well as create jobs while improving the health and wellbeing of the populace.

In order to achieve these objectives, the herbal professional called for the mapping out of lands across all local government areas and communities across the country for the cultivation of different species of African medicinal plants.

She further suggested that such mapped out areas for herbal tea cultivation should be designated as “herbal gardens” and, should also be used for processing herbal teas before distribution, exportation or consumption.

Ilonzo also urged the citizenry to cultivate and harness herbal teas at homes, while pledging to assist the country to navigate through the process.

The philanthropist who is renowned for using herbs in resolving frictions between man and nature within and outside Nigeria, advised that drinking herbal teas could help humans in preventing or recovering from chronic diseases, saying plants have different health remedies, if well utilised.

She said, “Tea, a beverage that has been cherished for centuries especially by our forefathers, offers not only a delightful and soothing experience, but also holds the remarkable medical and therapeutic benefits.”

Ilonzo also stated that teas contain antioxidants that help combat free radicals in our bodies, reducing the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease and certain types of cancer.

“Additionally, tea has been found to promote weight management, improve digestion, and boost the immune system. These health benefits make tea an excellent choice for those seeking natural and holistic remedies to support their well-being.

By harnessing local tea cultivation, we have an opportunity to not only enhance our economy but also improve public health.

“Cultivating tea within our own borders allows us to tap into a growing market that values organic and locally sourced products. This can lead to job creation, especially in rural areas where tea plantations can thrive. The tea industry can become a significant contributor to our economy, attracting investment, creating employment opportunities, and fostering sustainable growth.

“Harnessing of local tea cultivation is a pathway to both economic prosperity and improved public health. By investing in tea plantations, we can create employment opportunities, stimulate economic growth, and position Nigeria as a key player in the global tea market,” she said.

Ilonzo also said promoting tea consumption can lead to healthier lifestyles and contribute to the overall well-being of our population.

“It is crucial that we recognise and seize this opportunity, supporting initiatives that promote and develop the tea industry. Together, let us embrace the potential of local tea cultivation and work towards a future where Nigeria shines as a leader in both economic and health advancements,” Dr Ilonzo stated.