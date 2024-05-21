A Singapore Airlines flight from London, United Kingdom, to Singapore, experienced severe turbulence, resulting in one fatality and multiple injuries, the airline reported.

The Boeing 777-300ER, carrying 211 passengers and 18 crew members, was diverted to Bangkok, Thailand, where it made an emergency landing at 3:45 pm (08:45 GMT) on Tuesday. Singapore Airlines confirmed the incident on its Facebook page, stating, “We can confirm that there are injuries and one fatality on board the Boeing 777-300ER.”

According to FlightRadar24 data, Flight SQ321 encountered turbulence over the Andaman Sea, causing the aircraft to drop from an altitude of approximately 37,000 feet (11,278 meters) to 31,000 feet (9,449 meters) within five minutes.

Dzafran Azmir, a 28-year-old student passenger, described the harrowing experience to Reuters: “Suddenly the aircraft starts tilting up and there was shaking so I started bracing for what was happening, and very suddenly there was a very dramatic drop so everyone seated and not wearing a seatbelt was launched immediately into the ceiling. Some people hit their heads on the baggage cabins overhead and dented it, they hit the places where lights and masks are and broke straight through it.”

Andrew Charlton, director of Aviation Advocacy, told Al Jazeera that deaths caused by turbulence are “extremely rare,” noting that the plane was flying over a tropical area where thunderstorms, which can cause turbulence, are common.

Although Singapore Airlines did not specify the number of injured, multiple Thai media reports indicated that 30 people were hurt. The airline stated its “priority is to provide all possible assistance to all passengers and crew on board the aircraft” and is working with Thai authorities to provide necessary medical assistance.

Thai immigration police reported that medical personnel had boarded the plane to assess injuries, but did not confirm the number of injured. Uninjured passengers have since disembarked.

Singapore’s Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat expressed his condolences on Facebook: “I am deeply saddened to learn about the incident onboard Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 from London Heathrow to Singapore. My deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.”

