The following list features some simple, yet effective and creative ways to make money on the side. You can earn a few extra hundreds each month without spending neither much time nor efforts!

Recycle your old phone(s)

Bet you got a few ancient Nokia’s or old phones hidden somewhere around the house. You’d be surprised to know that you can actually get some cash if you decide to sell them.

A lot of companies offer compensation for recycling old phones which are shipped somewhere to Asia and getting dismantled there. You can check the list of companies and possible earnings here. Ask your family and friends if they’d like to give away their old phones too for a bigger bucks.

Invite people for dinner

If you have relatively impressive cooking skills and some room to host guests, sign up for Eat With – a cool new service connecting travelers with hosts around the world, who invite them to a small dinner party for a fixed fee. As a host, you can set a rate per guest, choose the time and dates when you are available to throw a feast and indicate the max amount of people you are ready to invite (usually less than 6).

To become a host, fill in an application form where you tell about yourself, your cooking talents and your place. Currently, the service is available in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and some major cities in Europe, Middle East and South America. The money you can earn for a small party are more than decent.

Become a part-time mover

This option is more suitable for guys, but girls are often accepted too to move around fragile stuff and do some minor cleaning. Moving jobs are typically per request and you can always choose a suitable time for you to do them.

A lot of moving companies allow you to create an account with them for a fee, list your services, rates, working hours etc. and get hired for temporary jobs. Check out this list of moving jobs to get a better idea of how things work and how much you can actually earn for lifting someone’s sofa.

Review music for cash

All music lovers will love this job – all you need to do is listen to and review unsigned bands and artists online at Slicethepie. It may take a while to build up your reputation, but you can earn extra $50+ per month for spending 5-10 min a day listening to some aspiring music talents (or not so talents).

By Diana Labrien

Culled From:https://www.lifehack.org/articles/money/22-simple-and-creative-ways-earn-money.html