The HerGame Girls Football Championship 2025 is set to return for its second edition, now featuring 20 teams from the North Central region, up from 16 in its inaugural year. Organisers revealed on Tuesday that the tournament will take place from November 29 to December 6, continuing its mission to empower young girls through football by providing them with competitive exposure and development pathways.

Advertisement

Haruna Ilerika, Chairman of the Organising Committee and Secretary of the FCT Football Association, emphasised the tournament’s expansion, which reflects the growing impact of the HerGame initiative. He stated, “Increasing participation from 16 to 20 teams highlights our commitment to elevating standards and providing more girls the chance to shine in a supportive environment.”

Dr. Pat Ajuma Ayegba, Founder of the HerGame Foundation, reiterated the championship’s alignment with their vision of using sport as a tool for empowerment. “We are dedicated to unlocking opportunities for underprivileged girls in football, and this championship’s growth shows that when given equal opportunities, girls excel.”

Advertisement

The inaugural edition last year saw FOSLA Academy lift the trophy, with standout player Queen Joseph later becoming Nigeria’s top scorer at the 2025 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup. Defending champions FOSLA Academy will return to compete against a stronger field of 20 teams. Match schedules and details will be released ahead of kickoff at two venues: Area 3 pitch and Moshood Abiola Stadium training pitch.