President Bola Tinubu has said his son, Seyi Tinubu, is “running after his father” after disclosing that he had received inquiries about the political office the younger Tinubu intends to contest in the 2027 elections.

The President made the remark on Monday during a dinner with the leadership of the City Boy Movement, led by Seyi Tinubu, at an event themed “An Evening with the Original City Boy.”

Tinubu, who described the moment as a personal one between a father and his son, said he had received calls in recent weeks from people asking about Seyi’s political ambitions.

“I got some calls within the last few weeks asking me what’s he running for. He’s running after his father,” the President said.

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He also commended Seyi and other young members of the movement for organising their peers and engaging with young people, saying they had invested their time in the initiative without demanding political titles or offices.

“You did it humbly. You did not ask for a little, a title, or an office. You went to the young people, your age groups, your group. You listened to them and you organised them. I am proud of all of you,” Tinubu said.

The President, however, urged his son and members of the movement to expand their efforts and deepen their commitment to public service.

“But I will tell you what every father tells his son. You have only started. Do more. Go further. Serve harder. Set an example that your own children, my grandchildren, will be proud to follow,” he said.

Tinubu added that Nigerians were watching the activities of the young people, stressing that service to the country should be regarded as the highest honour.

“Nigeria is watching so they know that to serve your country is the highest honour,” he said.

The remarks come as political activities and mobilisation efforts gather momentum ahead of the 2027 general elections, with the City Boy Movement engaging young people in support of the President’s political agenda.