The Nigerian military has said its sustained airstrikes against Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in the North-East have neutralised 103 fighters and destroyed several logistics hubs and storage facilities in eight days.

The military disclosed that the operations were conducted between October 10 and 18, 2026, under Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), through coordinated air operations involving Nigerian Army Aviation, the Nigerian Army Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (NARPAS) Regiment and the Air Component.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by the Acting Military Information Officer, Headquarters Joint Task Force (North-East), Operation HADIN KAI, Captain Mohammed Goni, the operations comprised seven precision airstrikes against terrorist targets in Borno and Adamawa states.

The targets included terrorist locations around Gudumbali in Guzamala Local Government Area (LGA), Badu in Monguno LGA, Mairari in Guzamala LGA, an area east of Badu, and Duste Uku in Gombi LGA of Adamawa State.

The military also targeted the alternative residence of Abu Saleem, described as the ISWAP Wali of South Lake Chad, in the Arina Woje area of Monguno LGA, Borno State, on October 18.

Goni said the October 18 operation recorded significant success following intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance activities that identified the location.

He said subsequent human intelligence confirmed the neutralisation of Jindullah, a prominent ISWAP fighter reportedly serving as Abu Saleem’s chief security guard, as well as Abul Kissa, a member of the group’s Shura Council, alongside other senior fighters at the location.

The statement added that the strike destroyed the targeted structure and logistics assets, including nine boat engines and several motorcycles stored within the premises.

It said the operation also disrupted the terrorists’ concealment arrangements in the forested area, undermining their ability to use the location as a safe haven.

In a separate operation on October 13, the military said its Guardian air asset tracked 16 terrorists from the Mairari axis to a gathering of more than 100 fighters accompanied by several motorcycles.

The gathering was reportedly located about 23 kilometres east of Badu and 19 kilometres west of Monguno.

According to the statement, a subsequent precision strike on the gathering resulted in the assessed neutralisation of approximately 30 terrorists. However, the extent of damage to the motorcycles could not be immediately confirmed.

The military said the other strikes targeted terrorist elements and facilities around Gudumbali, Badu, Mairari and Duste Uku, contributing to the overall figure of 103 terrorists reportedly neutralised during the eight-day campaign.

It added that the operations were aimed at degrading terrorist capabilities, disrupting command structures and destroying logistics networks used to sustain insurgent activities across the North-East.

Goni said Operation HADIN KAI would sustain the operational momentum through continued coordination among Nigerian Army Aviation, the NARPAS Regiment, the Air Component and ground forces.

He added that the military remained committed to denying terrorists safe havens and advancing efforts to restore lasting peace and security in the region.