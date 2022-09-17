KSU Steelers from Kogi State University have qualified for the finals of this year’s Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL) after defeating UNILORIN Warriors 1-0 in a pulsating semi-final match played in Minna. The Steelers will play the FUOYE Dazzlers from Federal University, Oye Ekiti in the finals.

HiFL organized by Pace Sports and Entertainment Limited and the Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA) is supported by StanbicIBTC, Bold, Indomie and the Lagos Internal Revenue Services and is in its fourth active season.

It would be recalled that KSU Steelers qualified for the semi-finals after defeating the BUK Stallions from Bayero University Kano 4-3 via penalty shootout in the quarter-finals with the game locked at 2-2 in full time.

In the semi-final match, both the Steelers and the Warriors fought hard to break each other’s defence to no avail until the 79th minute when Benjamin Jude capitalized on a loose ball to drive home a powerful shot that left the Warrior’s keeper sprawling.

FUOYE Dazzlers qualified to play in the finals following the ouster of DELSU Titans on technical grounds. During their quarter-final game with LASU Blazers, the Dazzlers escaped by the whiskers after the Blazers came back from 2-0 to level the game 2-2 in the nick of time.

The Dazzlers goalkeeper and Stanbic IBTC Man of the Match Lawani Clinton saved two penalties to ensure that his team advanced to the next stage at 4-2.

Speaking on the games, the Chief Operating Officer, Pace Sports, Goodness Onyejiaku noted that the organisers are committed to ensuring the league delivers more than just a game of football this season.

“HiFL 2022 has delivered on its promise which is to unify lovers of collegiate sports across the country.

“We have witnessed some fantastic games across different centres of participating schools and the feedback has been good. Now we have our teams for the Super Four to be played in Lagos and we are all waiting to crown the new champion” Onyejiaku said.

The teams that will play in this year’s Super Four are KSU Steelers, FUOYE Dazzlers, UNILORIN Warriors and UNN Lions. The game between the Steelers and the Dazzlers will determine the new champion while the Warriors and the Lions will fight for third place.