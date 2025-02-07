First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Remi Tinubu, has pledged her support to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking In Persons (NAPTIP) in the agency’s ongoing fight against human trafficking.

She made the promise when the Director General of the agency, Hajia Binta Lami Adamu Bello, led the top management of NAPTIP to her office at the State House Abuja.

In a statement by the First Lady’s media aide, Busola Kukoyi, the First Lady, who was briefed on the activities of the Agency particularly the recent raid on a baby factory in Abuja where 19 pregnant young girls were rescued, called on youths to stop making themselves easy targets for traffickers and other criminally minded people by embracing the virtues of patience and hard work.

“The get rich quick syndrome is not helping matters. Even our religious institutions are doing prosperity preaching, Even the bible talks about work.

“The social media is also not helping. Nollywood as well,” she stated.

She pledged her support to the agency, starting with interfacing with wives of State Governors to assist in enhancing awareness and advocacy about its activities.

Earlier, the Director General of NAPTIP, Hajia Binta Lami Adamu Bello, solicited the support of Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Tinubu, for NAPTIP’s renewed campaign against human trafficking and GBV.

She explained that it is top on the agenda of the agency , as the trend of trafficking is getting alarming.

“Trafficking in persons is the second largest transnational organized crime in the world after drug trafficking. It is also a huge menace in Nigeria and it requires the buy in and active engagement of critical stakeholders to fight it,” she stated.

She pointed out that despite the agency’s string of successes including the recent rescue of 21 young victims taken from Niger State, enroute Republic of Niger, gaps in resources mobilization and legal frameworks are some of the challenges confronting the operations of the agency.

She highlighted skills acquisition, awareness advocacy, provision of adequate shelter and safe homes in addition to legislative and policy support as some of the areas of intervention needed from the First Lady.

The First Lady also granted audience to the new national executives of the National Council for Women Societies of Nigeria, led by its new National President, Princess Edna Azura.

The delegation was in her office to thank her for her motherly support to the council, especially after the passing of its immediate past National President, Hajia Lami Adamu Lau.

While commending them for working together in unity, the First Lady encouraged the council to do more for their members by taking advantage of Renewed Hope Initiative, RHI programs at the subnational levels.

Senator Tinubu reiterated her commitment to building better families, through the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI).