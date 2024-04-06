The minority caucus in the House of Representatives has condemned the hike in electricity tariffs across Nigeria by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

According to the opposition lawmakers, the abrupt hike which places an unbearable burden on the already strained populace, exacerbating economic hardships and widening the chasm of inequality, is inhuman and evil.

The caucus in a statement signed by the House’s minority leader, Hon Kingsley Chinda said such a hike, which is over 200 percent, utterly disregards the plight of ordinary citizens who are grappling with the adverse effects of the removal of oil subsidy, galloping inflation, unemployment and inadequate access to basic amenities.

“We note that in the immediate aftermath of the announcement of the tariff hike, NERC claimed that the hike affects only twelve percent of electricity consumers who enjoy minimum of twenty hours of electricity a day.

The truth has become stark that this is stark lie.

“The hike, from data put out by the DISCOS, affects all electricity consumers. This habitual resorts to deceits and outright lies clearly puts government in bad light and erodes the trust and confidence of the populace in the government.

“The timing of this tariff hike, amidst prevailing economic challenges, is not only insensitive but also detrimental to the well-being of Nigerians. It further highlights the disconnect between policymakers and the realities faced by the masses of our people.

“Elsewhere in the global north, governments are doing all they can to protect citizens against the adverse effects of the pandemic on economies. Not here in Nigeria where the government spends money on frivolities, with no real economic impacts on households or on the lives of ordinary citizens,” the caucus said.

It urged President Bola Tinubu to prevail on the electricity regulator, NERC, to rescind this decision and prioritise the welfare of the people while calling for increased accountability and transparency in the management of resources within the electricity sector.