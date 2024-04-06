Concerned Benue PDP stakeholders have described the erstwhile Governor of Benue State, Sen Gabriel Suswam as a dependable leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who could reposition the party and reconcile aggrieved members of the party if given the mandate to pilot the affairs of the party as the national chairman.

The stakeholders who spoke through the PDP North Central Secretary, Maurice Tsav said on behalf of the North Central zone “we have unanimously endorsed Sen Suswam for the position of the national chairman to continue with the tenure of Sen Iyorchia Ayu which has been truncated.”

Tsav who described the choice of Sen Suswam for the position as the best thing that would happen to the party, said Suswam is coming from the same state and zone with the embattled national chairman to fill the vacuum that is created to enable the North Central completes its tenure.

The zonal secretary commended all the stakeholders in the state and

the North Central for their unanimous decision to endorse Sen Suswam for the position, adding that with Suswam, PDP is on the move to reclaim its stolen mandates come 2027.

In a welcome address, the convener, Dr Paul Ubwa who was one of the governorship aspirants of the party during the 2023 general elections, explained that the meeting was to endorse the former governor to replace Sen Ayu whose tenure was truncated to enable the party to move forward.

Earlier, the guest speaker who was also the former minister of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Prof Nicholas Ada described the candidature of Suswam as a round peg in a round hole saying the expression of interest by Sen Suswam was necessitated by the vacuum created by the exit of the embattled national chairman and it can be better filled by the senator as enshrined in the PDP constitution as amended.