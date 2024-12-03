The Adamawa State Government has announced a decline in human immunodeficiency viruses (HIV) occurrence from 2.5 percent in 2014 to 1.1 percent in the state.

Deputy Governor of Adamawa State, Professor Kaletapwa Farauta gave the statistics on Monday during event organised to mark the 2024 World AIDS at the Specialist Hospital in Yola.

Prof Farauta also said government has procured 36,000 HIV/Syphilis test kits, 3,600 Hepatitis B and 3,600 Hepatitis C test kits to ensure coverage of HIV, syphilis and hepatitis testing towards ending HIV and other diseases in the state.

She appreciated the efforts partners like AHNI, SFH, PROHEALTH, WHO, state STI/AIDS control programme, UNICEF, and others leading to the reduction of the epidemic in the state.

The Deputy Governor solicited continued partnership for the sustainability of the fight against HIV/AIDS to meet up with the United Nations declaration to end HIV by the year 2030.

Commissioner for Health and Human services in the state, Chief Felix Tangwami cautioned against stigmatisation of people living with the infection, even as he advocated improved stakeholders’ sensitization.

“We encourage people with the infection and other ailments to go to the health care facilities, health personnel are there to attend to them,” Tangwami said.

He further encouraged health workers to display a high sense of professionalism in the discharge of their duty.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of the Adamawa Agency for the Control of (ADSACA), Dr. Boniface Gundiri commended the government and partners for their efforts at ensuring that people have access to healthcare services, thereby improving the health status of the state.

He further made a case for the enactment and passage of laws to protect the rights of those living with HIV.

The 2024 World Aids Day in Nigeria has as its theme: “Take the right path: sustain the HIV response and stop HIV among children to end AIDS in Nigeria.”