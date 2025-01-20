The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has said that there is no unusual increase in respiratory infections, including those caused by Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), across the country.

This was disclosed by the Director-General of NCDC, Dr. Jide Idris, following an assessment of data from the National Influenza Sentinel Surveillance (NISS) system.

The NISS system, which comprises sentinel sites spread across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones, monitors Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI).

Despite global reports of rising HMPV cases, particularly in China, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany, the NCDC’s surveillance up to January 6, 2025, showed no significant surge in respiratory illnesses in the country.

In light of global trends, the NCDC said it is implementing several measures to bolster Nigeria’s preparedness and response capabilities.

HMPV is a respiratory virus causing illnesses ranging from mild cold-like symptoms to severe respiratory infections, particularly in young children, older adults, and individuals with weakened immune systems. There is no specific antiviral treatment or vaccine; supportive care remains the primary approach.

The NCDC has urged the public on Preventive measures while urging healthcare workers on reinforce IPC measures, use of appropriate PPE, and enhance surveillance for respiratory infections.