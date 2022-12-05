The chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the 21st National Sports Festival, tagged ‘Delta 2022’, Patrick Ukah, is feeling good about the Hockey arena of the ongoing event in Asaba.

Ukah said the Ultra-Modern facility was one of the biggest legacies of the Sports Festival.

He noted that having the tartan tracks, Indoor Sports Hall, Swimming Pool and other facilities ready are normal situations but to have an amazing edifice as the Hockey Arena is very special.

Ukah said: “The turf of the hockey arena is astro and it can be compared with some of the very best in the world. In Africa the hockey pitch should be one of the best.

“Another interesting part is the hostels built there. We have about 80 rooms there and so it can pass as a camp arena to more than three teams at the same time.

“We are so proud of the Hockey Arena for the Delta 2022 Sports Festival. It is good and massive enough to host Africa and global hockey events in future.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For me, the Hockey Arena is the legacy of the ongoing games and the entire LOC and the government of Delta State are very proud of the facility.”

The 21st National Sports Festival taking place in Asaba, Delta State, continues today and ends on December 10 at the Stephen Keshi Stadium.