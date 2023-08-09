Holiday Largesse: Akpabio Has Sent Expensive Prayers From Insufficient Blessings Of 200m Nigerians To Senators – Mr Macaroni

Famous social activist and skit maker, Debo Adebayo, better known as Mr Macaroni, has slammed the leadership of the National Assembly over what he described as their luxurious lifestyles amid unbearable hardship by Nigerians.

He particularly accused the Senate President, God’swill Akpabio, of sending ‘expensive prayers’ out of the ‘insufficient blessings’ of over 200 million Nigerians to himself and the rest of 108 Senators by way of announcing their 2023 holiday allowance to them at a Senate plenary.

Mr Macaroni lamented that while Nigerians were going through unbearable hardship, their leaders were sending money to themselves to enjoy holidays.

The skit maker was reacting to a viral video circulating online in which the President of the Senate Akpabio had during a Senate plenary session on Monday night, announced to his colleagues that “a token has been sent to their various accounts to enable them enjoy their holiday,” amid interruptions from Senators, who were apparently dissatisfied with his public disclosure for fear of a backlash.

The development forced the Senate President to pause a bit and thereafter withdraw the statement for the record and rephrased the same information, saying, “In order to enjoy your holidays, the Senate President has sent prayers to your mailboxes to assist you to go on a safe journey and return.”

However, the development has attracted many negative comments from Nigerians.

In a post on his social media platform on Wednesday, the social activist questioned why poor Nigerians have to pay for the luxurious lifestyles of their leaders.

Mr Macadoni wrote: “The Senate President has sent very expensive prayers out of the insufficient blessings of over 200 million people to himself and his already blessed colleagues at the National Assembly.

“These are the leaders that have asked struggling Nigerians to make sacrifices if they want things to work in the country. So, while Nigerians are going through unbearable hardship, our leaders are sending money to themselves to enjoy holidays.

“Who are those that should be making sacrifices if not our leaders?

“Do our leaders understand that leadership is about service, selfishness and sacrifice??

“Why do the poor people of Nigeria have to pay for the luxurious lifestyle of the leaders?? Why??? This isn’t leadership!!!”