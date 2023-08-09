Gov Mbah Lauds Army Over Improved Security, Peace in Enugu

Governor of Enugu State Peter Mbah has commended the security agencies, especially the Nigerian Army for improved security and end to sit-at-home in the state, assuring that his administration would not let down its guard.

This was even as the Army has reiterated that security could only get better given the level of resources and manpower deployed in the state, assuring citizens of their safety as they go about their businesses.

Mbah gave the commendation when he received the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu, Major General Hassan Dada, at the Government House yesterday.

He said the improved security would aid his administration’s promise to grow the state’s economy in an unprecedented manner, as the growth was going to come from private sector investment.

“But one thing that is key is that private sector investment will not happen if we do not have peace and security. That was why when we took over, we immediately identified the security challenge and the sit-at-home as the big elephants in the room. We recognised that the continual Monday sit-at-home was not only creating this perception of insecurity in our state, but it was also doing so much damage to our psychology as a people, our social wellbeing and our economy. We moved against it and made a pronouncement to put an end to Monday sit-at-home.

“So, I want to immediately put on record our profound appreciation and our immense gratitude for the support, dedication, and commitment we have continued to receive from the military, particularly the army, in our quest to have a peaceful and secure Enugu State.