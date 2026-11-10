HomeWork Group Africa has handed over 14 three- and four-bedroom maisonettes at King’s Court, located on Adekunle Fajuyi Street, Ikeja GRA, Lagos.

The handover ceremony took place on October 27, 2026, following the completion of the residential development, which began in July 2021.

The homes feature spacious living areas and kitchens, private courtyards designed to encourage cross-ventilation, large windows for natural lighting and deep balconies. The estate also provides power, water, security, CCTV, parking, a gym and a swimming pool.

One of the homeowners commended the quality of the completed development and the communication maintained by the company throughout the project.

The Group Managing Director of HomeWork Group Africa said the handover reflected the company’s commitment to delivering quality homes.

“God establishes the works of our hands, and now we have the thrill of yet another completion. For us at HomeWork Group Africa, King’s Court is a story of determination. We promised our clients quality homes, and despite all odds, we have delivered.”

King’s Court is the company’s second completed project in 2026, following the opening of Malvin Mall, a six-storey commercial development on Admiralty Way, Lekki.

HomeWork Group Africa is preparing to hand over two other residential developments before the end of the year. Yellowstone, in Lekki Phase 1, comprises four terrace units and a penthouse, while Hines Court 2, on Freedom Way, Lekki, comprises 32 two- and three-bedroom flats.

Founded in 2008, the company said it has completed more than 20 estate projects and delivered nearly 400 units.