Practising surveyors have been charged to imbibe the virtues of honesty, integrity and forthrightness.

The chairman, Ekiti State Branch of the Body of Fellows, Nigerian Institution of Surveyors, Rufus Ogunleye, who gave the charge, said honesty and integrity were crucial to the surveying profession.

Ogunleye, who spoke at the NIS House, Ado Ekiti, on Thursday during a Valedictory Session organised by the body to celebrate a late member, Adeyinka Adeleye, said the deceased exemplified the Virtues in his lifetime.

He charged surveyors to take a cue and reap the gains of being virtuous, as late Adeleye, who died at 93.

Paying glowing tributes to the deceased professional, Ogunleye said, “We should be honest. Honesty is the best policy, and it pays. If you are not sincere, you cannot go into surveying. We have to avoid cutting corners. And again, let us encourage our children to go into the surveying profession. They will not regret it.

“We gather today to celebrate Chief Adeleye’s enduring legacy, acknowledge his significant contributions to the surveying profession and recognise his profound impact on our community.

“Chief Adeleye’s unwavering dedication, expertise, and passion have been a source of inspiration to countless professionals in our field. His pioneering work, selfless mentorship and exemplary leadership have left an indelible mark on our profession and will continue to guide future generations,” the Chairman, BOF said.

In his tribute, the NIS Chairman, Ekiti State Branch Chairman Sunday Afolayan, described the late Adeleye as “a staunch advocate for ethical practice, consistently abhorring dishonesty, laziness, and unprofessional conduct.”

Afolayan said that the late Adeleye “lived by the highest standards. One of his most memorable and impactful words of wisdom was, “Don’t sign survey work you did not do, and it may be your death in the profession.” This powerful statement encapsulates his unwavering commitment to integrity and responsibility.

In his keynote address, Rufus Akeredolu, a fellow and former Chairman of Ikere Local Government, said that the late Adeleye “left an indelible mark on all of us and the very landscape of our country. His legacy will continue to inspire and motivate future generations to pursue excellence, to mentor others, and to lead with integrity.”