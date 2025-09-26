Society for Corporate Governance in Nigeria (SCGN) has urged regulators, institutions and ecosystem players to raise governance standards across sectors, noting that the move is expected to strengthen fiscal reforms, improve regulatory compliance and enhance the National Code of Corporate Governance.

SCGN further described the need to drive ethical governance in a disrupted environment by advancing corporate policy with stakeholders, thought leaders, and institutional players to provide solutions to navigate challenges in corporate systems.

They equally revealed that institutions across the globe are grappling with disruption and rising demands for accountability, while describing the need to build conversations around ethical governance and sustainability to address the dearth of knowledge in a rapidly changing world of climate change, biodiversity and carbon credits.

In response, the “Society for Corporate Governance Nigeria (SCGN) speaking at a Press briefing yesterday announced its “20th Anniversary Corporate Governance Conference”, scheduled for October 9, 2025 in Lagos stressing that the milestone event will not only celebrate the Society’s two decades of promoting governance standards in Nigeria but also would convene regulators, board leaders, and industry experts to explore practical strategies for building resilient, future-ready institutions.

With the theme “Strengthening Ethical Governance in a Disrupted World: Reflections on the Governance Journey for a Sustainable Future,” the conference will examine Nigeria’s governance progress over the past twenty years while addressing the most pressing issues of how institutions remain resilient amid global disruption.

Speaking ahead of the event, CEO of SCGN, Mrs Chioma Mordi, said, For 20 years, SCGN has remained steadfast in promoting ethical governance in Nigeria adding that this anniversary conference is not just a celebration of our journey but a call to action for board members, regulators, and business leaders to embrace accountability and resilience in a rapidly changing world.

She hinted that the anniversary conference will introduce initiatives such as the Corporate Governance Awards as part of our anniversary celebration. These awards recognise institutions and leaders who have championed integrity, innovation, and sustainability in governance.

“These awards highlight the importance of celebrating progress while setting higher standards for the future,” she remarked.