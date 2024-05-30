Ad

Dozens of Hong Kong’s prominent democracy activists were on Thursday convicted and sentenced to prison following the city’s largest national security trial.

Fourteen (14) activists and politicians were found guilty of “conspiracy to commit subversion” due to their roles in organising an unofficial primary election to increase their chances in city-wide lawmaker polls in the year 2020.

A total of 47 pro-democracy figures were accused in what would later be referred to as “the trial of the Hong Kong 47” out of which 31 defendants have since pleaded guilty to the offences, while 16 decided to fight the charges, opting for a full trial which lasted more than a year.

Judges picked by Hong Kong-Beijing leaders convicted 14 defendants under a national security law imposed on the city in the wake of mass anti-government protests the previous year.

The court however acquitted two persons and walked freely out of court, but the prosecutors confirmed that they would appeal against the acquittals.

The two acquitted were former district councilors Lawrence Lau and Lee Yu-shun.

Lau who is a barrister mentioned that the supporters of the democratic movement should be concerned about his friends facing detention instead of himself.

“Today, I shouldn’t be the focus of attention. I hope everyone will continue to pay attention to other friends in the case.

“Thank you very much for the concern over all the defendants of this case, please, please carry on your concern and give them love.”

Lee on the other hand said he could not say much even after being acquitted.

“Because the Department of Justice has indicated that it may appeal, I cannot make any comments or give any opinions on the ruling or this case at this stage,” he said.

Human rights activists have condemned the convictions, arguing that the democratic leaders were prosecuted for “peaceful activism” and that the verdict showed “utter contempt for both democratic political processes and the rule of law.”

The Hong-Kong-Beijing government had maintained that the national security law would end chaos and restore stability to the city, emphasizing that Thursday’s convictions have shown how the law has shaped the city’s political structure.

“The message from the authorities is clear. Any opposition activism, even the moderate kind, will no longer be tolerated,” said Ho-fung Hung, an expert on Hong Kong politics at Johns Hopkins University.